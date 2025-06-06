Red Raider Review

JUST IN: NiJaree Canady signs another $1 million NIL deal with Texas Tech

According to a report from ESPN, NiJaree Canady has signed another $1 million NIL deal with Texas Tech.

Chris Breiler

DOUG HOKE/THEOKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to a report from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, NiJaree Canady has signed another $1 million NIL deal with Texas Tech.

Canady's manager, Derrick Shelby of Prestige Management, told ESPN about the new contract with Texas Tech's NIL collective, the Matador Club.

"Nija Canady is the most electrifying player in softball. She's box office and she goes out every day and competes. The decision to stay at Tech was not difficult. This program has taken care of her. They have showed how much she is appreciated. The entire staff, her teammates, the school in general have been great. Tonight she is playing for a national championship and she is making history. Everything she wants from this game she can get here at Texas Tech."

The news comes as Texas Tech is just hours away from taking the field to compete for the program's first-ever national championship. But in order to take home college softball's biggest prize, Canady and the Red Raiders will need to dispose of the Texas Longhorns in a winner-take-all Game 3 tonight in Oklahoma City.

You can read the full report from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne on Canady's new NIL deal here.

