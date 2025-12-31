2027 5-Star Jalen Brewster's Agency Reaffirms Commitment to Texas Tech Amid Reports of Blue-Chip Interest

A recent report from On3/Rivals shared that Texas Tech had some competition for 2027 five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, one of the top players in his class. According to Chad Simmons, several top-shelf programs are "still pushing" for Brewster's eye.

"I’m still going to take some visits,” Brewster said to Rivals. "… Getting to the NFL is what matters most to me. I want to play for the right staff and keep the right people in my circle."

Among the teams reportedly set to pursue the Red Raiders' commit's interest are the Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers, and Texas A&M Aggies. All three programs have had success in recent years and produced NFL talent, especially on defense. All three were also College Football Playoff teams in 2025.

However, while Brewster indicated that he would continue to take visits, he confirmed his commitment to Texas Tech: "I feel great about that decision,” Brewster said. “They have put so much work and effort into the program."

This was reaffirmed by Brewster's agency, Prestige Management Group. Co-founder Derrick Shelby took to X on Tuesday, Dec. 30, and responded to the report from Rivals: "Lmao. He’s locked in to [Texas Tech football] #WreckEm."

While Brewster's representation defended his commitment to Texas Tech, the report from Simmons also made it clear that the blue-chip recruit was intent on holding strong with the Red Raiders. He shared his vision for what the program can become and said the decision would be difficult to change.

"I see [head coach Joey McGuire] building Texas Tech to play against Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, and be able to beat programs like that," Brewster said. "… Texas Tech has a lot of what I’m looking for. It would be tough to change my mind."

Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive coordinator Shiel Wood before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Brewster committed to Texas Tech on Oct. 4, and he said he has been to Lubbock, Texas, four times. He is the cornerstone addition to the Red Raiders' 2027 recruiting class, being ranked as the No. 6 player in the country by Rivals' consensus industry rankings. He's one of the top players at his position and in the state of Texas, making him a critical addition to Tech's roster.

Listed at 6'3" and 302 pounds, the interior defender could thrive in defensive coordinator Shiel Wood's system, which created havoc across the defensive line in 2025 with athletes like David Bailey, Romello Height, Lee Hunter, and A.J. Holmes Jr., who all received All-American love from various publications.

Brewster could be a part of the Red Raiders' future on the defensive line, alongside Class of 2026 star LaDamion Guyton and top 2027 recruit K'Adrian Redmond. With Wood's contract extended, Texas Tech is set to build one of the most fearsome units in the country after finishing inside the top five in points allowed, yards allowed, and rushing yards allowed in 2025.

There is still plenty of time for things to change, but for now, Brewster is "locked in" with Texas Tech, and he will be a cornerstone of their future as the school attempts to build a regular contender.

