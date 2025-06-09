Red Raider Review

Texas Tech hits a homerun in the transfer portal with Ohio State All-American

The Texas Tech Red Raiders added an All-American from Ohio State to their roster over the weekend, providing a huge boost to the championship odds next season.

Coming off of a historic season in 2025, the Texas Tech softball team is looking to build on that success next season. While offering star pitcher NiJaree Canady another lucrative NIL deal was clearly a top priority, the Red Raiders are also looking to add additional firepower via the transfer portal. Over the weekend, they certainly accomplished that mission with the commitment of Ohio State transfer Jasmyn Burns.

The All-American catcher put together an incredible sophomore campaign in 2025, finishing with 75 hits (.455 batting avg), 25 home runs, and 72 RBIs. As a true freshman in 2024, Burns earned a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman team.

Over the weekend, Burns explained why she decided that Texas Tech would be her new home.

"Seeing how well Coach Glasco coached his team on the biggest stage. Also would love the chance to play with such an incredible player like Nija... always admired her passion for the game," Burns said.

It appears that Texas Tech is once again loading up to make another run at the national championship next season. And with both Canady and Burns in the mix, it's hard not to like their chances.

