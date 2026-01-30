Texas Tech Red Raiders Baseball 2026 Season Preview

Just two weeks separates the Texas Tech Red Raiders from the first pitch of the 2026 baseball season, where the team will be looking to replicate the same success that their softball team saw instead of the sub-.500 record that was their reality.

The Red Raiders 13th season under head coach Tim Tadlock proved to be an unlucky one plagued with a 20-33 season record and a 13-17 conference record, but hopes are higher in the 2026 season.

Tech opens up the campaign by taking part in the 2026 Shriners Children's College Showdown against their former conference rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners, on February 13.

General 2026 Season Preview

Texas Tech's Logan Hughes hustles after making contact against UC San Diego during a non-conference Division I baseball game, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Dan Law Field. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tadlock returns for season number 14 in Lubbock alongside assistant coaches Eric Gutierrez and J-Bob Thomas and pitching coach Steve Foster.

On field, the Red Raiders are led by junior outfielder Jacob Hughes, who posted a .327 batting average (.376 during conference play) during the 2025 season to go along with 19 home runs, 58 runs batted in, and 13 doubles for the lefty out of Deland, Florida.

Hughes already has received high expectations for the upcoming season, being named to the preseason All-Big 12 team.

Outfielder Kyeler Thompson returns for his junior season and second year in Lubbock, without a doubt being the team's top speed option, stealing 29 bases on that many attempts last season, the highest since Gabe Holt in 2018, who also stole 29 bags.

In addition to his speedy display, Thompson recorded 49 hits with two home runs, 23 runs batted in, and drew 26 walks.

Shortstop Coleman Ryan also stays with the Red Raiders for his sophomore season, still looking for his first career long ball after batting a .248 average with 28 hits and 11 runs batted in during his 38 games played in the 2025 season.

Tracer Lopez, a senior middle infielder out of Rosebud, Texas, returns for his senior year after a career junior season that saw him hit five home runs and bat in 30 runs while boasting a personal-best .299 batting average.

Starting pitcher Matt Huer, a transfer from the Georgia Bulldogs, was a standout during the fall exhibitions and received praise from Coach Tadlock as a potential weekend arm, as well as fellow righties Logan Addison and Parker Hutyra.

With the load of talent both returning and coming in, as well as the room for improvement, the 2026 baseball season could very well serve as one of revival for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech opens against Oklahoma at 11:00 AM on February 13 from Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.

