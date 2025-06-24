Texas Tech Baseball announces hiring of former MLB pitching coach
Texas Tech Baseball officially announced the hiring of former MLB pitching coach Steve Foster. He spent a decade with the Colorado Rockies as the pitching coach (2015-21) and Director of Pitching (2021-25). He also spent time on staff with the Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, and Tampa Bay Rays.
Here are some key career details:
- Native of Dallas
- Colorado Rockies pitching coach (2015-21)
- Colorado Rockies director of pitching (2021-25)
- Developed pitching lab for the Rockies
- Helped Rockies improve from last to 17th in total ERA
- Kansas City Royals' bullpen coach, pitching coordinator and assistant to the general manager (2010-14)
- Served as bullpen coach for the Miami Marlins (2007-09)
- Was a 12th-round pick by the Cincinnati Reds in 1988 MLB Draft
- Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year for UTA (1988)
- Achieved a 44-4 record at DeSoto High School and won a state championship (2nd in school history)
The hiring of Foster comes after Texas Tech parted ways with former pitching coach Matt Gardner following the conclusion of the 2025 season. The Red Raiders put together one of the worst seasons in program history, finishing with an overall record of 20-33 and 13-17 in conference play, the Red Raiders' worst record since 1985.
You can read the entire press release from Texas Tech on Foster's hiring HERE.
