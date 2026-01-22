Texas Tech Preseason Honors Keep Rolling as Logan Hughes Earns All-Big 12 Nod

Texas Tech baseball continues to collect preseason recognition as anticipation builds for the 2026 season, and Logan Hughes is right at the center of it. The junior outfielder has been named a Preseason All-Big 12 selection by Perfect Game, adding another accolade to a rapidly growing resume.

Perfect Game Recognition Puts Logan Hughes in National Spotlight

Perfect Game’s annual Big 12 preview did more than acknowledge Hughes as one of the league’s top players. It elevated him onto the national stage. Hughes was ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in the Big 12 across the 2026, 2027, and 2028 MLB Draft classes, a rare distinction that highlights his long-term professional upside. He was also named the third-best draft-eligible offensive player in the conference.

The preseason honors stem directly from a breakout 2025 campaign that saw Hughes establish himself as the offensive engine for the Red Raiders. Starting all 52 games he appeared in, the DeLand, Florida, native finished the season with a .327 batting average. He even led Texas Tech in nearly every major offensive category. He recorded 19 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 52 runs scored, while posting a team-best .697 slugging percentage.

Hughes also showed advanced plate discipline, finishing as the team’s co-leader in walks with 26. He added 13 doubles, the second-most on the roster, and consistently delivered quality at-bats in the middle of the order. Night after night, he gave Texas Tech a dependable presence that opposing teams struggled to neutralize.

A Sophomore Season That Set the Tone at Texas Tech

Hughes was even more dominant once conference play began. Over 30 Big 12 games, he hit .376 and led the league in home runs with 11 against conference opponents. Half of his RBIs came during Big 12 play, accounting for 30 of his 58 runs driven in. He also posted a team-best 1.196 OPS against league pitching, proving his success was not limited to non-conference matchups.

Hughes' power surge began early with home runs in back-to-back games against UC Irvine, capped by a career-high five-RBI outing. On March 15 at Houston, he recorded his first multi-home run game as a Red Raider and added a triple for good measure.

He later repeated the multi-homer performance in a midweek win over New Mexico State and produced a 3-for-6 night with two doubles and a home run against Arizona State. One of his most timely outings came in a 3-for-5 performance with three RBIs to clinch a series win over Arizona.

Before arriving at Texas Tech, Hughes made an immediate impression at Stetson as a freshman in 2024. He appeared in 58 games with 46 starts, tallying 10 doubles, eight home runs, and 34 RBIs while striking out just 30 times in 171 at-bats. Defensively, he committed only one error and finished with a .989 fielding percentage.

His journey began at Winter Springs High School, where he was a four-year letterman, a two-year team captain, and a three-time All-State selection. Born on April 27, 2005, Hughes is an accounting major who enjoys fishing and golfing.

