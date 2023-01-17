Red Raiders Ranked in Top 25 on D1Baseball Preseason Rankings

We are officially one month from the start of college baseball, and there is plenty of reason to be optimistic about the season the Texas Tech Red Raiders could have.

The Red Raiders begin the season against Gonzaga with a four-game series at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park on Friday, Feb. 17.

Last year's Red Raiders made an NCAA Tournament appearance for the second straight year and their seventh appearance in the last nine seasons. Simply put, under coach Tim Tadlock the Red Raiders have become one of college baseball's most consistent programs.

Now, they enter the 2023 season looking for their first conference title since 2019.

After showing up at No. 17 on Collegiate Baseball's preseason rankings back in December, the Red Raiders now appear at No. 24 on D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 rankings.

Tech is one of two Big 12 teams to appear in the top 25 with TCU listed at No. 15.

Success is always easier said than done in a loaded Big 12 that is one of the best conferences in the country. The usual suspects of Texas and TCU will contend for a conference title while both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will look to replicate their successful 2022 seasons.

