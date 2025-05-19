BREAKING: Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland signs contract extension
It's official: Texas Tech Basketball head coach Grant McCasland has signed a contract extension with the Red Raiders through the 2029-30 season.
The official Twitter/X team account for the Red Raiders made the announcement on Monday.
Despite concerns from college basketball analysts shortly after his hiring, McCasland has done a magnificent job in his two seasons at Texas Tech. Under his leadership, the Red Raiders have achieved an overall record of 51-20 and have made the NCAA Tournament in each of his first two seasons.
As noted by the official team website, McCasland's second season in Lubbock was historic.
"McCasland’s second season in Lubbock proved to be historic with the Red Raiders matching a program record with a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advancing to the Elite 8 for the third time. He was named a Naismith Werner Ladder National Coach of the Year semifinalist after the Red Raiders finished second in the Big 12 standing with a 15-5 conference record and finished in the AP Top 10 for the final five weeks of the season. Picked seventh in the Big 12 Preseason Poll, McCasland and the Red Raiders rose up the national rankings and were at No. 9 going into the tournament. The five straight weeks in the AP Top 10 set a new program record. His 51-20 record through two seasons is the best record for any Tech head coach in program history and also includes going 26-12 in Big 12 games and 30-5 in home games."
McCasland has an overall record of 206-97 as a collegiate head coach, including 20-12 with Arkansas State, 135-65 with North Texas, and 51-20 with Texas Tech.
