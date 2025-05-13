Texas Tech adds transfer portal prospect from Arizona State
It's no secret that the Red Raiders had some concerns with the kicking game this offseason, and it appears they've addressed those concerns. On Monday, it was reported that Arizona State kicker Ian Hershey had committed to Texas Tech.
Hershey, a redshirt sophomore, spent the last two seasons with the Sun Devils where he appeared in 13 games. He was a combined 20/21 in extra point attempts and 7/12 in field goal attempts. He also added 41 punts and averaged 39.6 yards per punt.
Although experienced, Hershey certainly faced his fair share of adversity during the 2024 season. In fact, his former head coach at Arizona State, Kenny Dillingham, issued a public apology after offering harsh criticism of the kicking game following a loss to Cincinnati.
"Our kicking game's atrocious, so if you can kick and you're at Arizona State, email me," Dillingham said. "We're gonna have kicking tryouts on Monday, so bring it on. Kicking tryouts Monday, let's go. I'm dead serious. We're gonna put it out on our social, we're gonna have a kicking tryout on Monday. We gotta find someone who can make a field goal."
Following that criticism, Dillingham issued an apology on his Twitter/X account shortly after.
