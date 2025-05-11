Texas Tech's $1 million NIL deal leads to historic championship season
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have completed an incredible turnaround for the softball program, resulting in the program's first Big 12 regular season title and first Big 12 tournament championship.
The turnaround was capped off when Texas Tech knocked off Arizona 4-0 on Saturday in the conference tournament championship game.
Although it was a total team effort, it was star pitcher NiJaree Canady who received the most praise following the championship win. Canady surrendered just two hits and struck out eight batters in a shutout.
Following the win, social media was buzzing about the impact that Canady had on what is now the greatest single season for the Red Raiders in program history.
The Red Raiders are now gearing up for the NCAA softball tournament. The selection show is slated to take place on Sunday and all matchups will be unveiled for the 64-team bracket.
Here's how to watch:
- Date: Sunday, May 11
- Time: 7 pm ET
- Channel: ESPN2
