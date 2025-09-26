Christian Anderson Adds Nearly 20 Pounds as He Prepares for Texas Tech's Season
Christian Anderson has the opportunity to be a big part of the Texas Tech Red Raiders’ success in 2025. The sophomore guard is expected to move into more of an on-ball role after emerging late last season, particularly in the Big 12 tournament and March Madness.
"I don't know of a guy who has the work ethic, confidence, feel for the game, the way he embraces big moments, the way he handles adverse situations — I mean, he's just got it all," Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland said of Anderson.
Anderson finished the 2024 season averaging 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. However, he capped off the regular season with eight double-digit scoring games in the last nine and had a 22-point game in the Sweet 16 against Arkansas.
He capitalized on his late-season surge, taking his talents to the international stage. He competed for the German national basketball team, winning a silver medal at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup. He averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.6 assists during the tournament.
Coincidentally, Anderson and the German team lost to the United States in the finals; McCasland was serving as an assistant coach for the U.S., giving him a front row seat for Anderson’s 18-point, nine-assist performance.
He parlayed this international U19 success into a preliminary roster spot for the team’s EuroBasket 2025 run. He was not on the roster while Germany fought for gold, but at the age of 19, it was valuable experience learning alongside NBA players and other international pros.
Heading into the 2025 college basketball season, he is focused on elevating his game. An explosive, long guard with scoring ability, Anderson has worked to expand his playmaking abilities. He is expected to have an expanded role as Tech's lead guard, and his development is crucial for the Red Raiders to make another deep postseason run.
"He's just got more explosiveness to the way he's moving, and he's big. And at that point guard spot, if you can apply physicality and be explosive and score the way he does from distance — I mean, he just really has all the tools, and I think legit he's one of the best guards in the country."
There are some questions for Texas Tech at the backup point guard spot, making Anderson’s ability to stay on the court more valuable. He has reportedly added nearly 20 pounds over the offseason, as shared by his dad, Christian Anderson Sr., on X.
The younger Anderson, working with Texas Tech men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach Andrew Wright, has improved his body over the offseason. He was previously measured at 6-1 and 159 pounds, but he has grown over the offseason, reaching 6-3 and 178 pounds.
Elevating to a 6-3 frame, Anderson can be a mismatch against smaller guards, making his body transformation even more important. A slender frame like Anderson's can work at the college level, but being under 160 pounds comes with concerns. He should be able to hold up much better at about 180 pounds.
With JT Toppin expected to lead the way, Anderson will be called on to play complementary basketball alongside the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year. But if he can take his game to the next level and step up on Toppin's off nights, the Red Raiders could be in for another fruitful season.