Christian Anderson’s Future at Texas Tech in Doubt Amid NBA, Transfer Portal Rumors

Texas Tech men's basketball may be without one its brightest stars next season as sophomore guard Christian Anderson's future with the program is in doubt amid NBA and transfer portal rumors.

Chris Level of Locked On Texas Tech addressed the ambiguity surrounding Anderson and stated his belief that the third team All-American guard will weigh his options, whether that be entering the NBA draft or sign with a new program.

"That's the first domino to fall. I've gone back and forth here. I've felt like, this may be it that I've watched him in the last few weeks. I just wonder what would be best," Level said.

"He may test the waters, which I do think he will. But I could see that another year would be great for him. I don't know what info that they will get, how long it will take to get that. I don't know what all the realistic options are, but that's the first one."

Will Christian Anderson Test The NBA Waters And/Or Transfer? ⬇️



Stream this week's full episodes anywhere you get podcasts! #WreckEm #GunsUp pic.twitter.com/A9SNLrkBPG — Locked On Texas Tech (@LockedOnTech) March 25, 2026

Anderson could very well be one of the top picks in this year's NBA draft. He led the Red Raiders through March Madness and was their best player following JT Toppin's season-ending injury.

Ahead of the postseason, ESPN's Jeremy Woo had the Oklahoma City Thunder drafting Anderson as the No. 16 overall pick.

"Anderson has kept Texas Tech afloat after losing star teammate JT Toppin to injury on Feb. 17 and continues to shoot the ball exceptionally well (42.7% from 3).

"The First-Team All Big-12 pick has positioned himself well in a very deep point guard class, forming a strong secondary tier with Bennett Stirtz and Labaron Philon. NBA teams love Anderson's well-rounded game and ability to play on and off the ball, with his average physical profile and lack of strength the main factor suppressing his stock. Texas Tech earned a double-bye and will begin Big 12 tournament play on Thursday," Woo wrote.

"Oklahoma City owns this pick from Philadelphia with top-four protections, giving them a second chip to play with in the middle of the first round."

Therefore, the NBA is a legitimate option for the guard.

However, it's evident the transfer portal isn't off the table for Anderson as players in the NIL era have the freedom to jump from program to program.

Grant McCasland Has Tough Offseason Ahead For Texas Tech

This is a very telling offseason for head coach Grant McCasland, who will have to recruit and retain a number of players. Anderson isn't the only Red Raider who may test the waters as players like LeJuan Watts and Jaylen Petty could very well do the same.

"I wouldn't want to do it with anybody else," McCasland said at the conclusion of the season. "We had some great moments and games. I just love those guys and I'm thankful for them. Thankful for the way they competed all the way through some tough times. It's always worth it to give your whole heart to them. I told them it's always worth it to give your whole heart to each other. These guys are amazing and a lot of amazing things happened this year that we'll be able to look back on with a lot of gratitude."