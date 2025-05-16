Red Raider Review

247Sports ranks Texas Tech's Behren Morton among nation's best college quarterbacks in 2025

Texas Tech is returning veteran QB Behren Morton in 2025, and he's rated among some of the best in all of college football.

Chris Breiler

Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Much of the offseason talk surrounding Texas Tech has had to do with the transfer portal. Head coach Joey McGuire and his staff went out and landed 21 players from the portal during this cycle, signing the No. 2 transfer class in the nation. And while those weapons are certainly going to play a massive role in 2025, there are also some key returning pieces as well. One of those returning pieces is veteran QB, Behren Morton.

Behren Morton Texas Tech
Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Entering his fifth season with the Red Raiders, Morton is currently rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery and expected be fully recovered by the time fall camp kicks off. Even with a nagging shoulder injury last season, Morton still managed to throw for 3,335 yards and 27 touchdowns.

This week, 247Sports released its list of the top 50 quarterbacks in college football ahead of the 2025 season. Morton came in at No. 25.

Here's what 247Sports' Brad Crawford had to say about the veteran Red Raider QB:

"The Red Raiders loaded up in the transfer portal with talent around Morton, who is back to potentially help Texas Tech leap into the playoff conversation."

When it comes to the Big 12 Conference, Morton was ranked as the sixth best QB on 247's list, trailing Kansas State's Avery Johnson (No. 23), TCU's Josh Hoover (No. 22), Iowa State's Rocco Becht (No. 11), Baylor's Sawyer Robertson (No. 9), and Arizona State's Sam Leavitt (No. 4).

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

ADVERTISING

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech adds transfer portal prospect from Arizona State

Hype building for the return of Texas Tech QB Behren Morton

CBS Sports picks one Big 12 team to make 2025 College Football Playoff

Texas Tech listed among six CFB programs expected to have $40 million roster in 2025

Texas Tech's $1 million NIL deal leads to historic championship season

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football