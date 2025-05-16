247Sports ranks Texas Tech's Behren Morton among nation's best college quarterbacks in 2025
Much of the offseason talk surrounding Texas Tech has had to do with the transfer portal. Head coach Joey McGuire and his staff went out and landed 21 players from the portal during this cycle, signing the No. 2 transfer class in the nation. And while those weapons are certainly going to play a massive role in 2025, there are also some key returning pieces as well. One of those returning pieces is veteran QB, Behren Morton.
Entering his fifth season with the Red Raiders, Morton is currently rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery and expected be fully recovered by the time fall camp kicks off. Even with a nagging shoulder injury last season, Morton still managed to throw for 3,335 yards and 27 touchdowns.
This week, 247Sports released its list of the top 50 quarterbacks in college football ahead of the 2025 season. Morton came in at No. 25.
Here's what 247Sports' Brad Crawford had to say about the veteran Red Raider QB:
"The Red Raiders loaded up in the transfer portal with talent around Morton, who is back to potentially help Texas Tech leap into the playoff conversation."
When it comes to the Big 12 Conference, Morton was ranked as the sixth best QB on 247's list, trailing Kansas State's Avery Johnson (No. 23), TCU's Josh Hoover (No. 22), Iowa State's Rocco Becht (No. 11), Baylor's Sawyer Robertson (No. 9), and Arizona State's Sam Leavitt (No. 4).
