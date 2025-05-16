Big 12 announces date, location, and kickoff time for 2025 conference championship game
The Big 12 has officially announced the date, location, and kickoff time for the 2025 Big 12 Championship game. The game is set to take place at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, December 6 at Noon EST.
The Red Raiders will enter the 2025 campaign looking for their first appearance in the Big 12 championship game and first conference title since 1994. Although Texas Tech has just one double-digit win season since 1976, there's plenty of confidence in Lubbock that this current roster is capable of delivering.
Boosted by the No. 2 transfer portal class in the country, the Red Raiders have added some significant pieces on both sides of the ball. Defensively, edge rushers Romello Height (Georgia Tech) and David Bailey (Stanford) are expected to lead a significant improvement to a unit that was among the nation's worst against the pass last year. Offensively, the Red Raiders made improvements at nearly every position group, including WR Micah Hudson (Texas A&M) and RB Quinten Joyner (USC).
If Texas Tech performs to the level of expectations in 2025, Red Raider fans will likely be booking a trip to Dallas on Dec 6.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech adds transfer portal prospect from Arizona State
Hype building for the return of Texas Tech QB Behren Morton
CBS Sports picks one Big 12 team to make 2025 College Football Playoff
Texas Tech listed among six CFB programs expected to have $40 million roster in 2025
Texas Tech's $1 million NIL deal leads to historic championship season