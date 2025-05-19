Texas Tech offers four-star defender currently committed to Big Ten school
Texas Tech has officially joined the race to land four-star safety Khalil Terry, a top prospect from California. The Red Raiders extended an offer to Tery last week, signaling their intent to compete with elite programs for his commitment. Terry, who initially committed to Michigan State back in December, remains a highly sought-after recruit and continues to draw interest from some of the top programs around the country, including Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, and LSU.
Other top programs may be in the mix, but Texas Tech is clearly viewed as a legitimate player in these highly contested recruiting battles. Thanks in large part to an NIL program that is one of the strongest in the nation, the Red Raiders are positioned to compete with any school on the trail. And with an estimated $40 million investment into the 2025 roster, there's little doubt that Texas Tech is doing everything it can from an NIL standpoint to bring the right talent to Lubbock.
If a guy like Terry fits into Texas Tech's long-term vision, expect the Red Raiders to pursue him with an aggressive and appealing NIL package.
According to Rivals' latest rankings, Terry is rated as the No. 14 overall safety in the nation, the No. 19 overall prospect from the state of California, and the No. 171 overall prospect in the nation.
