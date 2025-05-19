Red Raider Review

Texas Tech offers four-star defender currently committed to Big Ten school

Texas Tech has extended an offer to a four-star defender who is currently committed to a Big Ten school.

Chris Breiler

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas Tech has officially joined the race to land four-star safety Khalil Terry, a top prospect from California. The Red Raiders extended an offer to Tery last week, signaling their intent to compete with elite programs for his commitment. Terry, who initially committed to Michigan State back in December, remains a highly sought-after recruit and continues to draw interest from some of the top programs around the country, including Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, and LSU.

Other top programs may be in the mix, but Texas Tech is clearly viewed as a legitimate player in these highly contested recruiting battles. Thanks in large part to an NIL program that is one of the strongest in the nation, the Red Raiders are positioned to compete with any school on the trail. And with an estimated $40 million investment into the 2025 roster, there's little doubt that Texas Tech is doing everything it can from an NIL standpoint to bring the right talent to Lubbock.

If a guy like Terry fits into Texas Tech's long-term vision, expect the Red Raiders to pursue him with an aggressive and appealing NIL package.

According to Rivals' latest rankings, Terry is rated as the No. 14 overall safety in the nation, the No. 19 overall prospect from the state of California, and the No. 171 overall prospect in the nation.

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech adds transfer portal prospect from Arizona State

Hype building for the return of Texas Tech QB Behren Morton

CBS Sports picks one Big 12 team to make 2025 College Football Playoff

Texas Tech listed among six CFB programs expected to have $40 million roster in 2025

Texas Tech's $1 million NIL deal leads to historic championship season

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Recruiting