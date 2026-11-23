The undefeated No. 9-ranked Red Raiders have another major test on the horizon, as they'll take on the No. 23-ranked Louisville in their second Top 25 matchup of the season.

Texas Tech already took down Illinois at home to give them a signature win early in November, and they look to build on the momentum gained weeks ago. Here's everything fans will need to know in order to catch all of the action Tuesday night.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; The Texas Tech Red Raiders mascot performs during a timeout against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game Information

Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Tuesday, November 24, 2026 Time: 7:00 PM CT (8:00 PM ET)

7:00 PM CT (8:00 PM ET) Location: Michelob ULTRA Arena (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Michelob ULTRA Arena (Las Vegas, Nevada) TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: ESPN app

The Red Raiders will tip off against the Cardinals live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, November 24, at 7 pm Central Time. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN with various streaming services available, such as the ESPN app and Fubo, among others. The on-air talent for the broadcast will be Dan Shulman on the play-by-play, joined by Jay Bilas as the color analyst for the contest.

Nov 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Cruz Davis (3) stops to shoot a three-point shot against the LSU New Orleans Privateers in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For fans who would rather listen in on the action, they will be able to listen to the Texas Tech audio coverage through the Varsity Network or Texas Tech Plus, with additional options via local radio carried on the Texas Tech Sports Network.

Players Era 16

Texas Tech has elected to take part and compete in the Players Era 16-bracket tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada, with their first matchup against Louisville. Multi-team events such as the Players' Era Tournament are a great opportunity for teams to get a taste of the Madness of March in November, as they could potentially play many high-level teams in such a short period of time on a neutral site.

Louisville will hopefully be the first of many big-time wins the Red Raiders can accumulate during their time in Vegas.

Nov 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Darrion Williams (5) looks to pass the ball against the LSU New Orleans Privateers in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech is off to a hot start this season and, by all measures, looks to be a team that can truly compete for a national championship. Last season, the reigning national champions in Michigan won the Players' Era tournament, meaning this event may give fans a glimpse into what to expect come April.

Louisville profiles as a very tough team for Texas Tech in their first matchup, but if the Red Raiders can put together a performance that resembles what we saw in the Illinois game, I believe they should be able to get the job done.

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