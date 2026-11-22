The Denver Broncos are coming off their BYE week with a 7-2 record, feeling fresh against a Las Vegas Raiders team that will be starting their rookie quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, for the second straight week.

Mendoza showed flashes of great play last week, but now he has an even tougher matchup ahead of him, a road matchup against a tough Denver defense.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find my favorite player props. Let's dive into them.

Raiders vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Mike Washington Jr. OVER 24.5 Rush Yards (-114)

Bo Nix 2+ Passing Touchdowns (-122)

Jaylen Waddle Anytime Touchdown (+175)

Mike Washington Jr. OVER 24.5 Rush Yards (-114)

Mike Washington Jr. continues to get more work in the Raiders' offense, and with Las Vegas now on the road against an extremely tough Broncos' defense, I expect them to lean on their run game as much as they can in order to not ask their rookie quarterback to do too much. Teams have had some level of success on the ground against the Denver defense, as the Broncos rank 27th in opponent rush EPA. With it being such a low total, I'll take a chance on Washington Jr. having a good game.

Bo Nix 2+ Passing Touchdowns (-122)

It's time for Bo Nix to have his breakout performance of the season. The Raiders' secondary has been abysmal this season, including allowing 2,2 passing touchdowns per game, which is the second most in the NFL. With Nix fresh off the BYE, let's bet him to come out firing.

Jaylen Waddle Anytime Touchdown (+175)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why I'm betting on Jaylen Waddle to score a touchdown:

The Raiders' secondary has become one of the worst in the NFL, ranking 28th in opponent dropback EPA and last amongst all teams in opponent dropback success rate. They've also allowed the second-most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers, 13, through their first 10 games of the season.

To take advantage of that, I'm going to bet on the Broncos' top receiver, Jaylen Waddle, to find the end zone for the third time this season. He leads the team in targets (52), receptions (30), and yards (337) this season, but has the same odds as Courtland Sutton to score. With that being the case, I think Waddle presents the better value at +175.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to earn $50 in bonus bets every day for seven days . Simply sign up, deposit, and bet $5 on seven consecutive days, and receive your $350 bonus.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.