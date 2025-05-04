Red Raider Review

REPORT: Miami transfer says Texas Tech, Michigan State, and USC are recruiting him the hardest

Miami transfer Divine Ugochukwu says that Texas Tech, Michigan State, and USC are recruiting him the hardest.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are reportedly in the hunt for Miami transfer Divine Ugochukwu. As a freshman for the Hurricanes, Ugochukwu finished the year averaging 5.3 points, 2.3 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game.

The Red Raiders may have an upper hand in this recruiting battle, as Ugochukwu is a Texas native. He attended Clements High School in Sugar Land (TX) which is roughly an eight hour drive away from Lubbock, and it sounds like Texas Tech is working to bring him back to the Lone Star state.

As of this writing, the Red Raiders have added five players from the portal during the offseason - all four-star prospects. Those players include:

