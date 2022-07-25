Texas Tech's Air Raiders Vow to Return for TBT in 2023

Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball alum constructed a roster of elite talent for the 2022 The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

The Air Raiders, which was put together by former Tech players Andrew Sorrells and Clark Lammert, entered the Wichita Regional portion of the bracket on Friday with confidence and swagger, as Tech men's basketball Director of Player Development and son of Tech coach Mark Adams, Luke, led the team as head coach.

But even after a thrilling 90-89 win over the B1 Ballers in the opening game, the Air Raiders' dream of snagging the $1 million prize were quickly halted with a 70-60 loss to the Aftershocks on Saturday.

It was a quick end for an optimistic team, but Adams beamed for his group's fight against a Wichita State alumni squad that had the home-court advantage.

“I’m really proud of our guys. We fought all the way through,” Adams said postgame, via the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. “For us to have about four practices, and almost beat (the AfterShocks) on their home floor is just a testament to who these guys are.”

Tech guard Devion Warren, who averaged 27.5 points in the two games, all but guaranteed a return to the tournament next year for the Air Raiders.

“We’ll be back next year more prepared and ready to go,” Warren said. “It’ll be back. I love Texas Tech’s fanbase and the supporters there. They’ve shown me nothing but love since I’ve touched down in Lubbock. I appreciate the support I’ve been getting all week.”

Already full of pride in his Red Raiders, Warren has no shortage of confidence that the team can take home the huge cash prize should one of the games be played in Lubbock next year.

“They don’t want that,” Warren said. “We’d win the whole thing.”

TBT will continue into August, as the semifinals and finals will take place in Dayton, Ohio. The semis will be played on Saturday, July 30 with the championship following it up on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

