Skip to main content

Texas Tech Hoops Target Biliew Picks Iowa State

The Red Raiders lost one of their highest-rated recruits to the Cyclones on Tuesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Tuesday, elite power forward Omaha Biliew announced his commitment to the Iowa State Cyclones during halftime of an AAU game being broadcast on ESPN.

He becomes the third member of the Cyclones' 2023 recruiting class and offers coach T.J. Otzelberger and his program the biggest recruiting victory of his time in Ames thus far.

The 6-8, 210-pound power forward is considered to be the No. 12 player in his class, the No. 5 power forward, and the No. 1 player from the state of Iowa.

He now also becomes the top-rated player of the 2023 class that is committed to a Big 12 school.

Biliew played one season at Link Prep in Missouri, then returned home to Iowa to play his senior year for Waukee High School where he helped his team win the Class 4A state championship alongside teammates Tucker Devries (now with Drake) and Payton Sandfort (now with Iowa).

As a sophomore, Biliew averaged 10.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.1 blocked shots per game.

Biliew picked Iowa State over other finalists Kansas, Oregon, and the NBA G-League. He also held offers from Nebraska, Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas Tech, and numerous others.

Biliew could be just the second Iowa State recruit to appear in the McDonald's All-American game, joining Marcus Fizer who played in 1997.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Tags
terms:
Red Raiders BasketballOmaha BiliewTexas TechIowa State

Omaha-Biliew
Basketball

Texas Tech Hoops Target Biliew Picks Iowa State

By Timm Hamm24 seconds ago
iverson
Basketball

Texas Tech vs. Georgetown: Rematch of Historic '96 Sweet 16

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) celebrates the victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys after the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Red Raiders Week 9 vs. Baylor: Offensive Players to Watch

By Matthew Postins14 hours ago
mcguire
Football

Red Raiders Football 2022: 'Part of Something Special'

By Timm Hamm22 hours ago
https---wreckemred.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2017-07-1352366374
Football

Joey McGuire Set Up For Long-Term Success at Texas Tech

By Michael GresserJul 26, 2022 9:43 AM EDT
Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda is doused with sports drink by his players in the final seconds of the Bears victory over the Mississippi Rebels in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Red Raiders 2022 Opponent Preview: Week 9, Baylor Bears

By Matthew PostinsJul 25, 2022 11:00 PM EDT
amendola2004
News

Former Red Raider Amendola Retires from NFL

By Timm HammJul 25, 2022 7:32 PM EDT
warren
Basketball

Texas Tech's Air Raiders Vow to Return for TBT in 2023

By Zach DimmittJul 25, 2022 3:23 PM EDT
USATSI_10421704
News

Big 12 Rising Rivalry: Texas Tech vs. TCU?

By Cole ThompsonJul 24, 2022 1:46 PM EDT