Texas Tech Hoops Target Biliew Picks Iowa State

On Tuesday, elite power forward Omaha Biliew announced his commitment to the Iowa State Cyclones during halftime of an AAU game being broadcast on ESPN.

He becomes the third member of the Cyclones' 2023 recruiting class and offers coach T.J. Otzelberger and his program the biggest recruiting victory of his time in Ames thus far.

The 6-8, 210-pound power forward is considered to be the No. 12 player in his class, the No. 5 power forward, and the No. 1 player from the state of Iowa.

He now also becomes the top-rated player of the 2023 class that is committed to a Big 12 school.

Biliew played one season at Link Prep in Missouri, then returned home to Iowa to play his senior year for Waukee High School where he helped his team win the Class 4A state championship alongside teammates Tucker Devries (now with Drake) and Payton Sandfort (now with Iowa).

As a sophomore, Biliew averaged 10.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.1 blocked shots per game.

Biliew picked Iowa State over other finalists Kansas, Oregon, and the NBA G-League. He also held offers from Nebraska, Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas Tech, and numerous others.

Biliew could be just the second Iowa State recruit to appear in the McDonald's All-American game, joining Marcus Fizer who played in 1997.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here