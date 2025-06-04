Red Raider Review

REPORT: Texas Tech to start home-and-home series Illinois

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are reportedly scheduling a home-and-home series with Illinois.

Chris Breiler

Texas Tech Basketball
Texas Tech Basketball / Texas Tech
In this story:

According to a report from CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Texas Tech and Illinois are starting a home-and-home series set to kick off on Nov. 11 in Champaign. The Red Raiders will welcome the Fighting Illini to Lubbock during the 2026-27 season.

This year's clash between Texas Tech and Illinois will be the first meeting between the two programs.

For Texas Tech, the opportunity to face a program like Illinois on the road is an incredible opportunity that could pay dividends in March. The Fighting Illini have made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament in each of the last five seasons, and they're expected to be right back in the championship hunt this season.

In addition to the reported matchup with Illinois, Texas Tech has also scheduled other big-time nonconference matchups against LSU on Dec. 7 and Duke on Dec. 20.

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech GM who turned down Notre Dame compares Red Raiders to Oregon Ducks

Big 12 Championship within reach as Texas Tech leans into NIL and transfer portal

Texas Tech in the mix for elite Top 25 recruit, nephew of former first-round NBA Draft pick

Texas Tech offers No. 1 player in the nation

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball