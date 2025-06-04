REPORT: Texas Tech to start home-and-home series Illinois
According to a report from CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Texas Tech and Illinois are starting a home-and-home series set to kick off on Nov. 11 in Champaign. The Red Raiders will welcome the Fighting Illini to Lubbock during the 2026-27 season.
This year's clash between Texas Tech and Illinois will be the first meeting between the two programs.
For Texas Tech, the opportunity to face a program like Illinois on the road is an incredible opportunity that could pay dividends in March. The Fighting Illini have made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament in each of the last five seasons, and they're expected to be right back in the championship hunt this season.
In addition to the reported matchup with Illinois, Texas Tech has also scheduled other big-time nonconference matchups against LSU on Dec. 7 and Duke on Dec. 20.
