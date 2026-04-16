Texas Tech Hosts Elite Recruit to Fill Major Backcourt Void

Through what has been a quiet and disappointing offseason for Grant McCasland and Texas Tech, there is finally some movement in favor of the Red Raiders.

Cruz Davis to Visit Lubbock

Hoftrsa Guard Cruz Davis, the CAA Player of the Year, is officially visiting the campus today and has been heavily linked to Texas Tech in the past few weeks.

The 6-foot-3 guard had an incredible season with the Hoftsra Pride, averaging over 20+ points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game as well. He also shot over 40% from behind the arch, and led Hofstra to a NCAA tournament appearance after winning the CAA conference championship.

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Cruz Davis (5) dribbles in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Davis was a major factor behind the Pride’s success last season, and was part of the reason that Hofstra was such a popular Cinderella pick when entering the tournament. Although that ultimately didn’t come to fruition, there’s no doubt Davis showed the world his skillset and that he belongs on a bigger stage. The good news is that Texas Tech has that to offer.

Texas Tech has been quiet in the portal activity so far, and this move could finally gain the Red Raiders some desperately needed momentum. With the news that Christian Anderson will not be returning, and Jaylen Petty transferring to UCLA, there is a major void at the point guard position. Landing Davis to fill that void would be a huge step towards a hopefully successful next season in Lubbock.

As a transfer, 247Sports has Davis labeled as a 4-star, and the 28th overall prospect in the portal. Of the players available, Davis is arguably the best option at point guard remaining. If Texas Tech were to miss out on Davis, the point guard position next season could truly be in some serious trouble.

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Cruz Davis (5) drives against Alabama Crimson Tide forward London Jemison (6) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The available options in the transfer portal are dwindling fast, so it is relieving to see Grant McCasland and his staff finally start to make some progress inside of the portal.

One of the major selling points that Texas Tech has to offer is that Davis’s hometown is Plano, Texas. Bringing him back to the state may be attractive enough to keep him in Lubbock for next season.

Of all the aspects in today’s college sports, predicting the transfer portal will always be an impossible task. The future of Red Raider basketball is looking worse by the day, but Cruz Davis can be a major swing in the right direction.

More From Texas Tech On SI

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI and follow us on Twitter .