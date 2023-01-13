Former Red Raider Mac McClung to Participate in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Former Texas Tech Red Raider basketball standout Mac McClung is about to become the first NBA G-League player to participate in the All-Star weekend Slam Dunk Contest per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

McClung is a member of the Delaware Blue Coats and has also spent time in the NBA Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

McClung played 29 for Texas Tech in 2020-2021 after transferring from Georgetown and averaged 15.5 points, 2.1 assists, and just under one steal per game.

Since landing with the Blue Coats, McClung has appeared in 18 Showcase Cup games, starting nine of those contests. In the regular season, McClung started five games out of seven he appeared in.

During his Showcase Cup run, McClung averaged almost 30 minutes on the floor and 17 points per game while sinking 43 percent of his shots. In addition to his scoring, McClung came down with five boards per game and produced six assists per contest.

Per Charania, rookie Shaedon Sharpe of the Portland Trail Blazers and Kenyon Martin, Jr of the Houston Rockets have also committed to participate in the Slam Dunk contest during the NBA's All-Star Weekend.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want The Latest in Breaking News and Insider Information on the Red Raiders? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Want Even More Texas Tech Red Raiders News? Check Out the SI.com Team Page Here