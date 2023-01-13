Skip to main content

Former Red Raider Mac McClung to Participate in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Former Texas Tech Red Raiders hoops star Mac McClung is set to become the first G-League player to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk contest.
Former Texas Tech Red Raider basketball standout Mac McClung is about to become the first NBA G-League player to participate in the All-Star weekend Slam Dunk Contest per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

McClung is a member of the Delaware Blue Coats and has also spent time in the NBA Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

McClung played 29 for Texas Tech in 2020-2021 after transferring from Georgetown and averaged 15.5 points, 2.1 assists, and just under one steal per game.

Since landing with the Blue Coats, McClung has appeared in 18 Showcase Cup games, starting nine of those contests. In the regular season, McClung started five games out of seven he appeared in.

During his Showcase Cup run, McClung averaged almost 30 minutes on the floor and 17 points per game while sinking 43 percent of his shots. In addition to his scoring, McClung came down with five boards per game and produced six assists per contest.

Per Charania, rookie Shaedon Sharpe of the Portland Trail Blazers and Kenyon Martin, Jr of the Houston Rockets have also committed to participate in the Slam Dunk contest during the NBA's All-Star Weekend.

Former Red Raider Mac McClung to Participate in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

By Timm Hamm

By Timm Hamm
Red Raiders Men's Hoops vs. No. 10 Longhorns: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm

By Timm Hamm
Texas Tech Lands Commitment From Elite 2024 Running Back

By Red Raider Review Staff

By Red Raider Review Staff
Red Raiders Hire Justin Johnson as Receivers Coach

By Timm Hamm

By Timm Hamm
Red Raiders Men's Hoops Blown Out by No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones 84-50

By Timm Hamm

By Timm Hamm
Cyclones Dismantle Red Raiders in 84-50 Blowout: Live Game Log

By Connor Zimmerlee

By Connor Zimmerlee
Red Raiders WR Coach Emmett Jones Leaving Program for Oklahoma Job

By Timm Hamm

By Timm Hamm
Red Raiders Top 25 in ESPN 'Way-Too-Early' Football Rankings

By Timm Hamm

By Timm Hamm
Texas Tech Men's Hoops Continue Big 12 Play at No. 14 Iowa State

By Timm Hamm

By Timm Hamm