Texas Tech shares 'must-watch' video recap of 2024-25 season
The Texas Tech Red Raiders put together one of the most successful seasons in program history last year, culminating in an appearance in the program's third Elite 8. And on Friday, the official Texas Tech Basketball Twitter/X account shared an incredible video recap of the season.
The Red Raiders spent an impressive six straight weeks inside of the AP Top 10 and ended the season at No. 8. The team finished with an overall record of 28-9, which was the third most single-season wins for the program in 100 years of play. The Red Raiders also set a new program record with 371 made three pointers.
The incredible run was bolstered by sophomore JT Toppin who led the Red Raiders with 18.2 points 9.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. For his efforts, Toppin received multiple All-America Honors and was named Big 12 Player of the Year.
With Toppin back in the mix, the Red Raiders are already being viewed as one of the top contenders for an NCAA championship in 2025-26. And if last season was any indication of where this program is headed, Tech fans are likely in for another incredible ride.
