The Red Raiders have looked like one of the best teams in the country early on, and their new placement in the AP poll top 25 suggests just that. Texas Tech jumped from No. 9 overall to No. 5, thanks to the crucial win over Illinois at home.

In addition to Texas Tech overall being one of the hottest teams in the country, these three Red Raiders have proved that fans should buy stock while they still can, as they look to continue to improve as the season goes on.

Jamichael Stillwell

Nov 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Jamichael Stillwell (55) dribbles the ball against the LSU New Orleans Privateers in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jamichael Stillwell has given the Red Raiders everything that they've been missing so far this season, though, in all honesty, there hasn't been a lot. The Red Raiders' biggest weaknesses have been height and frontcourt production, both of which Stillwell provides for this team, while JT Toppin continues to work back from a torn ACL.

It didn't take long for Stillwell to settle in. The UCF transfer became eligible after a Lubbock judge granted him a temporary restraining order, and in his debut against Illinois, he put up 11 points and 13 rebounds, with six of them coming on the offensive glass. He was a crucial piece in helping Tech win the rebounding battle over the Illini, 43-32.

Stillwell has now had a double-double in all three games he's played, averaging 11.7 points and 12 rebounds. If he can continue this type of production when Toppin returns to play, the Red Raiders could have one of the best frontcourt duos in the Big 12.

Damarion Dennis

Nov 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard DaKari Spear (0) and guard Damarion Dennis (1) react in the second half in the game against the LSU New Orleans Privateers at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Damarion Dennis announced himself in a major way in his very first game at Texas Tech, where he scored a career-high 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting, including 4 three-pointers. Since then, he's turned into a reliable weapon off the bench.

Most recently, he put up 18 points and a career-high matching 4 assists in only 23 minutes against New Orleans. He's currently averaging 13.6 points per game and has been a reliable defender for Texas Tech as well.

DaKari Spear

Nov 10, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard DaKari Spear (0) reacts after a basket against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you're wanting to buy stock in one Red Raider for the long run, DaKari Spear is an obvious pick. The freshman guard came to Lubbock with a ton of hype as a top-30 player in the 2026 high school class, which made him the highest-rated recruit in Texas Tech history.

At 6'5", Spear has the physical tools to be an impactful player for the Red Raiders, and his versatility on the court gives Grant McCasland real flexibility. Right now, he's a spark off the bench, but by March, he could end up being one of the more impactful players for Texas Tech.

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