The Lone Star Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies was revived two years ago, and the Longhorns have won the game each of those two years. They'll enter the 2026 edition of the all-Texas showdown on a hot streak, winning five straight games.

Meanwhile, the Aggies are in the midst of one of the most disappointing seasons in recent program history. They're 4-7 overall and 1-7 in the SEC, including losing four straight games.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this weekend's rivalry game.

Texas vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Texas -12.5 (-105)

Texas A&M +12.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Texas -485

Texas A&M +370

Total

OVER 40.5 (-108)

UNDER 40.5 (-112)

Texas vs. Texas A&M How to Watch

Date: Friday, November 27

Time: 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Kyle Field

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Texas record: 9-2 (6-2 in SEC)

Texas A&M record: 4-7 (1-7 in SEC)

Texas vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

Texas is 2-0 straight up and against the spread since this game was revived in 2024

The UNDER is 2-0 in this game the past two years

Texas is 5-0 against the the past five games

The OVER is 3-2 in Texas's last five games

Texas A&M is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Texas A&M's last 10 games

Texas vs. Texas A&M Key Player to Watch

Arch Manning, QB - Texas Longhorns

Any time that Texas takes the field, Arch Manning is the No. 1 player to watch. Much like last season, Manning has played far better in the second half of the season after a slow start. He torched Arkansas last week, completing 21-of-25 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. The Longhorns have one of the best defenses in college football, so if Manning can continue to play at a high level, they're going to have a very real chance of winning the National Championship.

Texas vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this rivalry game, I'm going to look at the total and bet the UNDER.

It goes without saying that the Texas defense should have no issue shutting down the Texas A&M offense. The Aggies' offense is 129th in EPA per play and 92nd in offensive success rate, and now they have to take on arguably the best defense in the country, ranking first in opponent-adjusted EPA per play and fifth in defensive success rate.

The Aggies' defense is their strength, ranking in the top 40 in most metrics, including 18th in opponent-adjusted EPA per play and 22nd in defensive success rate. That leads me to believe it's a great time to sell high on Manning and the Longhorns' offense after a string of strong performances.

Let's bet on this game being a low-scoring, defensive affair.

Pick: UNDER 40.5 (-112) via DraftKings

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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