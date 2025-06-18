Texas Tech to join Purdue, Memphis, and Wake Forest in Baha Mar Championship
Although it's been known for some time now, Texas Tech made it official on Wednesday. The Red Raiders are set to compete in the Baha Mar Championship this November, joining Memphis, Purdue, and Wake Forest. The event is set to take place from November 20-21 at the Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center in Nassau.
Texas Tech will open the event against Wake Forest at 7:30 pm CST on Thursday, Nov. 20 and will take on the winner of Memphis and Purdue. CBS will televise the two-day event.
Via TexasTech.com:
"The Red Raiders are bound for the Bahamas for the second time in three seasons after also competing in the 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis. Tech will be matching up against the Demon Deacons for the third time in program history and will be looking for their first win against them. The two programs last met in 2011 in Orlando, Florida with the Red Raiders falling 70-61 during the Old Spice Classic. The first game between the programs came in 2005 with Wake Forest taking a 78-73 double-overtime win in a Coaches vs. Cancer Third Place game in New York. Texas Tech and Purdue have played three times, most recently with the Red Raiders earning a 78-65 win in the 2017 Sweet 16 in Boston. The Red Raiders are 1-2 all-time in the series history. Against Memphis, Tech is 1-6 all-time after a 78-67 win on December 1, 2019, in Miami during the Hoophall Invitational."
Texas Tech enters the 2025-26 campaign as one of the early national championship favorites. Following a run to the Elite 8 last season, the Red Raiders return key starters in Christian Anderson and reigning Big 12 Player of the Year, JT Toppin. Texas Tech also made some big additions in the transfer portal, including LeJuan Watts out of Washington State. In total, the Red Raiders added five 4-star prospects from the portal during the off-season, reloading a roster that looks capable of making another impressive run.
