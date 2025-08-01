3 reasons why Texas Tech will win the Big 12 in 2025
Unlike past seasons, it's difficult to identify a clear weakness in this year's Texas Tech squad. With a strong core of returning players and a major influx of talent from the transfer portal, the Red Raiders are early favorites to win the Big 12 title and potentially earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. While there are plenty of reasons to believe in Texas Tech's chances, three stand out as key factors behind their high expectations heading into the 2025 season.
1. The Quarterback
Having talent at the quarterback position is essential for success—but having both talent and experience is a much more valuable combination. That's exactly what Texas Tech has in Behren Morton. Entering his fifth and final season in Lubbock, Morton provides a steady presence in an offense capable of putting up big numbers.
Despite battling a shoulder injury last season, he still managed to throw for 3,335 yards and 27 touchdowns. Now fully healthy and without limitations, Morton enters fall camp with the opportunity to cement his legacy as one of the best quarterbacks in program history. Morton's leadership will be a critical factor in the Red Raiders' success this fall.
2. The Defense
While Texas Tech added talent on both sides of the ball, the defense saw the most dramatic improvement. The Red Raiders landed key transfers like David Bailey, Skyler Gill-Howard, Romello Height, and Lee Hunter—huge additions to a unit that struggled mightily last year.
In 2024, Texas Tech allowed nearly 35 points per game and ranked among the worst in the country against the pass, largely because of an inability to pressure opposing QBs. That weakness should be addressed this season in a big way. Add veteran linebacker Jacob Rodriguez—already considered a top candidate for Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year—and there's plenty of reason to believe the Red Raiders now have a defense capable of leading a championship run.
3. The Schedule
Talent is critical, but a favorable schedule also plays a big role in a successful season. The Big 12 doesn't present the same challenge as the SEC or Big Ten. Texas Tech won't have to face national powerhouses like Ohio State, Oregon, LSU, or Alabama. That doesn't mean the Big 12 is without tough competition—it just means the road to a conference title is more manageable.
According to PFF College, Texas Tech has the second-easiest schedule in the nation this year. Two of their three toughest matchups—against Arizona State and Kansas State—are on the road, but they host BYU and have seven total home games that are all considered winnable. Is the schedule challenging? Yes. But is it manageable for this roster? Absolutely. If the Red Raiders perform up to their potential, they should reach double-digit wins in the regular season for the first time in nearly 20 years.
