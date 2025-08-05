5-star LaDamion Guyton set to announce decision this week, Texas Tech favored
Texas Tech is on the verge of landing a game-changing commitment for its 2027 recruiting class. Five-star edge rusher LaDamion Guyton, widely considered one of the most dominant defensive prospects in the country, is set to announce his college decision on August 7th at 3:30 pm ET.
Guyton is currently rated as the No. 1 edge rusher in the nation, the top overall prospect from the state of Georgia, and the No. 2 player in the nation, according to Rivals' most recent rankings. Standing at 6-3 and weighing in at 240 pounds, Guyton has earned a reputation as an explosive, powerful force on the edge who can make an immediate impact at the collegiate level.
Texas Tech has now emerged as the clear front-runner to land his commitment, with multiple recruiting insiders, including Rivals' lead analysts Steve Wiltfong, now predicting that the Red Raiders will come out on top.
What makes this even more remarkable is that Guyton is making his decision before starting his junior year of high school, and despite holding scholarship offers from elite programs like Georgia, Alabama, LSU, and Oregon, Texas Tech remains the favorite. His early commitment would be a massive win for head coach Joey McGuire and GM James Blanchard, who have taken an unapologetically aggressive approach to recruiting—especially in the NIL era.
Texas Tech's willingness to invest heavily in top talent has become a major talking point in college football. Speaking candidly with Rivals this week, Blanchard didn't mince words about how serious the program is when it comes to competing for top recruits.
“If somebody is underpaying an elite guy—only paying him $100–$200K—I’m going to give him $300–$400K and go steal somebody,” Blanchard said.
While many programs shy away from public NIL discussions or downplay its importance in the decision-making process, Texas Tech has embraced it head-on. McGuire and Blanchard have made it clear: if they want a player bad enough, they'll do whatever it takes to get him.
That mindset has paid off. This summer is shaping up to be arguably the most successful recruiting run in Texas Tech history—and if Guyton commits, it will only add to that momentum.
