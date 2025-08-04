Texas Tech's David Bailey and Lee Hunter land on PFF's Preseason All-Big 12 Defense
PFF's Max Chadwick has announced his 2025 Preseason All-Big 12 Defense, showcasing the top players from the conference. Texas Tech had two players on the list: edge rusher David Bailey and defensive tackle Lee Hunter. These additions through the transfer portal suggest that the Red Raiders are aiming for a Big 12 title. With this revamped defense, they are going to be a team to watch closely.
David Bailey, a senior from Stanford, is an impressive pass-rushing force. Last season, he achieved a remarkable pass-rush grade of 93.2, which ranked him first among all FBS edge defenders. He recorded seven sacks, showcasing his ability to disrupt quarterbacks. Additionally, his pass-rush win rate of 27.5% was the second-best in the nation, making him a nightmare for offensive linemen. Bailey's combination of speed and power on the edge makes him a key player on the Texas Tech defensive front.
Lee Hunter, a transfer from UCF, anchors the interior line. Since 2023, he has led all FBS interior defenders with 58 run stops and 28 tackles for loss. Additionally, his 49 quarterback pressures over the past two seasons rank second among returning defensive tackles. Hunter's strength and ability to create disruption in the trenches will clog running lanes and apply pressure to opposing quarterbacks.
With Bailey and Huntor leading the charge, this Texas Tech defense is primed for a breakout year. Their ability to dominate the line of scrimmage will anchor the Red Raiders' push to compete for a Big 12 championship in 2025.
