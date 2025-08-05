5-star tackle receives expert prediction to land with Texas Tech
The Texas Tech Red Raiders landed the top offensive tackle in the Class of 2026 in July, and they could be in line to add one more. Rivals' recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction with 60% confidence that offensive tackle Cooper Hackett, Class of 2027, would land with Texas Tech.
This prediction comes after Rivals' Sam Spiegelman gave his own vote of confidence that Hackett would end up at Texas Tech on July 4.
Hackett is ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the Class of 2027, the No. 1 player in Oklahoma, and the No. 10 player in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite rankings and Rivals' industry rankings.
In addition to Wiltfong and Spiegelman, 247Sports' Matt Zenitz also logged a prediction for Hackett to land with the Red Raiders on July 4.
The 6'7", 250-pound tackle plays at Fort Gibson Public School. He has received official offers from 13 different schools, including Ohio State, Missouri, and Notre Dame. Texas Tech was the first school to give Hackett an offer, extending it on Jan. 22.
Despite being slim, Hackett has a big frame and movement skills with his basketball background. He also plays on both sides of the ball and blocks on special teams.
"[Hackett] combines outstanding physical tools with excellent basketball context that reveals functional athleticism transferrable to the gridiron: body control, sudden redirection, explosive movement patterns," says 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks.
There is still plenty of time before Hackett needs to commit anywhere, but Texas Tech could be taking an early lead. In July, it was reported that the Red Raiders were making a "serious run" for Hackett but were competing with other major programs like the in-state program, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma has had four unofficial visits with Hackett, according to On3, most recently on June 17, and the Red Raiders met with the tackle once on May 30. Hackett had previously conceded he had"always been a big" fan of the Sooners growing up, but he also noted a successful visit with Texas Tech.
Texas Tech has seen an increase in interest from top-end four- and five-star talents in recent seasons, particularly from Texas, but the program has not had much success recruiting top talent out of Oklahoma. If the Red Raiders can secure Hackett's commitment, it would be another positive development for the school under head coach Joey McGuire.
