Texas Tech making a 'serious run' for elite 2027 prospect
Texas Tech is already making big moves in the 2027 recruiting cycle, setting its sights on one of the nation's top offensive line prospects -- Cooper Hackett. The 6-7, 250-pound offensive tackle was recently ranked NO. 12 overall in the initial Rivals300 rankings, and he's listed as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation.
Hackett, a native of Oklahoma, has already drawn major attention from powerhouse programs, with the Sooners emerging as a top contender for his commitment. Given his in-state ties, holding off OU may be Texas Tech's toughest challenge in this recruiting battle.
According to Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power, Hackett is "a high-upside developmental offensive tackle" with a "big frame" and "eye-popping movement skills." He plays both sides of the ball and excels on defense, showing the athleticism that makes him such a highly rated prospect. Power also highlighted Hackett's basketball ability, which speaks to his overall coordination and agility.
With Hackett being a 2027 recruit, there's still a long way to go before signing day, but Texas Tech is already positioning itself as a serious contender here. Head coach Joey McGuire and his staff have already built strong momentum on the recruiting trail, and with the program's increased NIL resources, they're making a push for the nation's top talent. If Texas Tech can continue to rise and establish itself as a legitimate championship contender, landing elite prospects like Hackett will undoubtedly follow.
