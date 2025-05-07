Big 12 Football: 6 teams crack CBS Sports' Top 25

Red Raider Review

The Big 12 looks to be a wide open race in 2025, as six teams from the conference crack CBS Sports' Top 25.

Now that spring ball is over, fans and analysts are looking ahead to fall camp and trying to figure out how the teams stack up. When it comes to the Big 12, the conference is viewed as a wide open race where as many as six teams have a legitimate shot to win it.

This week, CBS Sports revealed its post-spring Top 25 and six teams from the Big 12 made the cut. Here's a look at where all six rank:

  • No: 13: Kansas State
  • No. 14: BYU
  • No. 15: TCU
  • No. 17: Arizona State
  • No. 19: Iowa State
  • No. 21: Texas Tech

Here's what CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello had to say about Texas Tech at No. 21:

"Texas Tech might be the best team in the Big 12 on paper, but fitting the pieces from the nation's No. 2 portal class is key. The most expensive roster in the conference is built to win with transfers loaded with starting experience, and the late re-addition of five-star receiver Micah Hudson is the cherry on top."

