Has Jacob Rodriguez Solidified His Spot as a Heisman Finalist? Examining the Star Linebacker's Candidacy

The 2025 Heisman Trophy is set to be announced on Saturday, Dec. 13, and the ballots close as championship weekend concludes. One Heisman contender, Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, has been a point of contention for fans, especially those of the Red Raiders who hope to see the star defender included.

The finalists are expected to be announced on Monday, Dec. 8, marking the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 6, as his final chance to prove himself worthy of being a Heisman finalist. He recorded a game-high 13 tackles, leading a Tech defense that halted BYU's offense and held the Cougars to seven points for the second time this season.

But has Rodriguez truly done enough to be named a finalist, or will his title as a defensive player, and specifically a true off-ball linebacker, leave him at home when the award is handed out in New York?

Rodriguez awaits the announcement of the four finalists, but he has already been recognized by multiple outlets and is set to bring home the hardware. He won the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Year award, delivering on his preseason selection, and earned the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker.

However, it defies the odds that Rodriguez ever came this far. As a three-star quarterback recruit out of Wichita Falls, Texas, he committed to Virginia before joining Texas Tech in 2022, the same season Joey McGuire took over the helm.

"I think everything's worth it," Rodriguez said after the Big 12 title game on the journey of going from a walk-on to an award-winner. "I think the amount of time and work that you put into what you do, I think just trusting in that process and believing in yourself and people around you."

"Doing the work only gives you opportunity — it doesn't give you any right to win or to lose. It just gives you the opportunity to be there. I'm just proud of myself for putting in the work, but I'm more proud of the people I've been around and people I've gotten to experience in that time."

Rodriguez was able to show off some of his background as a quarterback in 2025, scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns at the goal line in the final two regular-season games on Tech's calendar. However, most of his damage was done to the opposing offense instead, as the instinctive linebacker put together one of the best seasons from his position in recent college football history.

His 114 total tackles ranked second in the Big 12 (14th in the nation), while he led the country in forced fumbles (seven) and tied for 16th in interceptions (four), adding a defensive touchdown, a sack, six passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, and 11 tackles for loss.

His penchant for creating turnovers (with 13 interceptions + fumbles forced/recovered) helped Texas Tech become one of the top defenses in the country, including finishing in the top five in stop rate and points allowed per game. His ability to diagnose offenses also helped Tech lead the country in rushing yards allowed per game.

Beyond the traditional box score, though, Rodriguez is arguably even more impressive. Among players with at least 100 defensive snaps, he finished first in PFF defensive grade (93.5), first in run defense grade (95.3), and second in coverage grade (92.9). He also finished fourth in total stops, serving as a one-man wrecking crew.

While Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark did not give him his official stamp of approval before the title game as a neutral third party, he expressed his admiration for what Rodriguez has done amid calls for the Big 12 to continue to build its way into national media conversations.

It was a "historic season for the Red Raiders with the nation's top defense, including a historic season from Heisman-worthy contender Jacob Rodriguez," Yormark said in his pre-game press conference. "… He's had an outstanding year, and more importantly, he's an incredible athlete and incredible person and has a wonderful story to tell. So I hope it works out for him. I hope I can be there to spend some time with him and to support him."

What Rodriguez has done this season has never been replicated by a player, regardless of position, making his campaign truly historic. However, given that he is a defensive player, he is facing an uphill battle when pursuing national awards like the Heisman. The award has historically had a bias for offensive players, particularly quarterbacks.

Twelve of the last 15 winners were quarterbacks, and the only two defensive players to ever win were two-way standouts: Charles Woodson (1997) and Travis Hunter (2025); even if the criterion is expanded to include all finalists, only 12 players have ever made the cut.

Of the 12 defensive players to be named a finalist, five were primarily defensive backs, and five were defensive linemen. Only two were true off-ball linebackers like Rodriguez: Notre Dame's Manti Te'o, who was the runner-up in 2012, and Brian Bosworth, who finished fourth nearly three decades earlier in 1986.

Compared to Te'o, Rodriguez has more tackles, more tackles for loss, more forced fumbles, and more defensive touchdowns. At a position that is very difficult to stand out among the crowd, Rodriguez has done so, which could earn him a trip to New York.

The highest a Red Raider has ever finished in the voting for the Heisman Trophy was fourth and fifth in 2008. Quarterback Graham Harrell was left off the podium, followed by his wide receiver Michael Crabtree, who combined for 16 first-place votes.

However, the award ceremony was not guaranteed to have four finalists every year until 2021, and Harrell was not formally recognized as a finalist in 2008. If Rodriguez can break through, he would be the first finalist in program history, earning the school's inaugural trip to New York City.

His odds of winning are low. The two consensus picks as finalists are both quarterbacks: Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia. The third and fourth players, though, still seem to be up for debate; while the other two sit at the top of the odds for sportsbooks, there is less agreement on who will round out the top four.

DraftKings currently has Rodriguez tied for fourth in odds, sitting behind Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and in line with Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton. Meanwhile, FanDuel includes Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith in the tie for fourth.

Until the names are announced, it is unclear if Rodriguez will actually be named a finalist or not, but he put together one of the best seasons at his position in recent memory, and he won't end the year without being recognized for it.

