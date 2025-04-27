Red Raider Review

Cincinnati Bengals sign Texas Tech defender as UDFA

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed veteran Texas Tech DB Bralyn Lux as a UDFA.

The Cincinnati Bengals are bringing in another Red Raider, this time defensive back Bralyn Lux. Described as the "most consistent" corner at Texas Tech, Lux made 17 starts in his two seasons in Lubbock. Unfortunately various injuries limited his final season to just nine games, but he still managed to finish tied for eighth on the team with 32 tackles.

He finished his collegiate career with 161 tackles, including 72 tackles in his two seasons with the Red Raiders. He also snagged four career interceptions (2 with Texas Tech).

Prior to Texas Tech, Lux spent three seasons (2020-22) with the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The 5-11, 185 pound DB will now have the opportunity to continue his playing career at the next level, courtesy of the Cincinnati Bengals.

