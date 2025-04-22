College Football: Texas Tech lands at No. 6 in Big 12 Power Rankings
In search of their first breakthrough season under head coach Joey McGuire, the Red Raiders are emerging as one of the early favorites in the Big 12 conference in 2025.
In addition to a favorable schedule and the return of key contributors, Texas Tech also secured the No. 1 transfer portal class in 2025. Defensively, McGuire brought in two of the top edge rushers available in the portal - David Bailey and Romello Height, along with three guys who should be instant impact players on the defensive line - Lee Hutner, Skyler Gill-Howard, and Anthony Holmes Jr.
McGuire also added key pieces to the offensive line, including Howard Sampson, Hunter Zambrano, and Will Jados. Add in pieces like RB Quinten Joyner and WR Reggie Virgil, and it certainly feels like the Red Raiders could make some noise in the Big 12 this year.
USA Today recently named the Big 12 conference as one of the most wide open conferences in the country, and Texas Tech is viewed as a team that could come out on top. Here's a quick look at where USA Today placed the Red Raiders in their latest Big 12 Power Rankings:
- Kansas State
- Arizona State
- Kansas
- BYU
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- TCU
- Utah
- Baylor
- Colorado
- Houston
- Oklahoma State
- West Virginia
- UCF
- Arizona
- Cincinnati
Here's what USA Today had to say about the Red Raiders place at No. 6 in the rankings:
"Tech’s hopes hinge on how quickly and how deftly coach Joey McGuire blends in what may be the best transfer class in the FBS. This group will join established standouts such as quarterback Behren Morton and linebacker Jacob Rodriguez to give the Red Raiders a roster that on paper looks capable of double-digit wins."
