Texas Tech cracks Top 5 in Andy Katz's early power rankings

Despite some question marks, the overwhelming belief is that Texas Tech is primed for another deep tournament run in 2025-26.

Following an appearance in the Elite 8 last season, fans and analysts are incredibly high on Texas Tech looking ahead to the 2025-26 season.

A big reason for that optimism is the return of sophomore JT Toppin, who led the Red Raiders in scoring (18.2 ppg), rebounds (9.4 rpg), and blocks (1.5 bpg). Texas Tech also landed four prospects out of the transfer portal who could ultimately work their way into the starting lineup, including LeJuan Watts (Washington State), Donovan Atwell (UNC Greensboro), Tyeree Bryan (Santa Clara), and Josiah Moseley (Villanova).

Even with the loss of guys like Chance McMillian and Elijah Hawkins, along with potential losses of Darrion Williams and Federiko Federiko (both entered the transfer portal), there are plenty of weapons returning to Lubbock next season.

College Basketball analyst Andy Katz recently revealed his way-too-early Power 37 Rankings for the 2025-26 season, and he's got the Red Raiders sitting at the No. 5 spot. Here's a look at the entire top 37:

  1. Houston
  2. Duke
  3. Purdue
  4. Florida
  5. Texas Tech
  6. UConn
  7. St. John's
  8. Alabama
  9. Louisville
  10. Michigan
  11. BYU
  12. Kansas
  13. Tennessee
  14. Kentucky
  15. Arkansas
  16. Auburn
  17. Arizona
  18. Michigan State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Gonzaga
  21. Oregon
  22. UCLA
  23. Creighton
  24. Iowa State
  25. North Carolina
  26. Illinois
  27. Texas
  28. Ole Miss
  29. Marquette
  30. Ohio State
  31. Mississippi State
  32. Missouri
  33. Baylor
  34. Saint Mary's
  35. Washington
  36. Boise State
  37. Iowa

