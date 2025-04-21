Texas Tech cracks Top 5 in Andy Katz's early power rankings
Following an appearance in the Elite 8 last season, fans and analysts are incredibly high on Texas Tech looking ahead to the 2025-26 season.
A big reason for that optimism is the return of sophomore JT Toppin, who led the Red Raiders in scoring (18.2 ppg), rebounds (9.4 rpg), and blocks (1.5 bpg). Texas Tech also landed four prospects out of the transfer portal who could ultimately work their way into the starting lineup, including LeJuan Watts (Washington State), Donovan Atwell (UNC Greensboro), Tyeree Bryan (Santa Clara), and Josiah Moseley (Villanova).
Even with the loss of guys like Chance McMillian and Elijah Hawkins, along with potential losses of Darrion Williams and Federiko Federiko (both entered the transfer portal), there are plenty of weapons returning to Lubbock next season.
College Basketball analyst Andy Katz recently revealed his way-too-early Power 37 Rankings for the 2025-26 season, and he's got the Red Raiders sitting at the No. 5 spot. Here's a look at the entire top 37:
- Houston
- Duke
- Purdue
- Florida
- Texas Tech
- UConn
- St. John's
- Alabama
- Louisville
- Michigan
- BYU
- Kansas
- Tennessee
- Kentucky
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Arizona
- Michigan State
- Wisconsin
- Gonzaga
- Oregon
- UCLA
- Creighton
- Iowa State
- North Carolina
- Illinois
- Texas
- Ole Miss
- Marquette
- Ohio State
- Mississippi State
- Missouri
- Baylor
- Saint Mary's
- Washington
- Boise State
- Iowa
