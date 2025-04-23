Texas Tech's JT Toppin named CBS Sports Transfer of the Year
CBS Sports released its 2024-25 All-Transfer team on Wednesday, and it comes as no surprise that Texas Tech's JT Toppin was at the top of the list.
After transferring in from New Mexico following his freshman season, Toppin put together a stellar sophomore campaign for the Red Raiders. He led Texas Tech in points per game (18.2), rebounds (9.4), and blocks (1.5) - serving as a critical piece to the Red Raiders' Elite Eight run. For his efforts, CBS Sports named Toppin as the 2024-25 Transfer of the Year.
Given how important it was to keep him in Lubbock, Toppin is reportedly set to earn $4 million in NIL next season as part of a lucrative package to keep him at Texas Tech for one more year.
Here's what CBS Sports' Matt Norlander had to say about Toppin's place at the top of the list.
"Toppin averaged 18.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 33 games for the Red Raiders. Tech ranked top-five in adjusted offensive efficiency thanks in good portion to playing its offense through Toppin, who got better as the year went on. The 6-9 sophomore scored 20-plus points in 11 of TTU's final 15 games, including a career-high 41-point, 15-rebound dazzler during Texas Tech's 111-106 double-OT win against Arizona State on Feb. 12. Best of all for TTU: Toppin isn't going anywhere. He's bypassed the NBA Draft process altogether to stay in Lubbock for another season, making him a shoo-in for preseason First Team All-America status — and perhaps the 2025-26 preseason national player of the year. Toppin's decision to return includes massive financial incentives: He's set to earn at least $4 million, sources told CBS Sports." –Matt Norlander
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
BREAKING: Texas Tech predicted to land 5-star WR transfer
Texas Tech makes massive jump in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25
Texas Tech's rising star expected to earn $4 million in NIL next season
Texas Tech lands Gatorade Player of the Year to 2025 recruiting class