College Football Analyst Says It's 'Now Or Never' For Texas Tech
Fans of the Texas Tech Red Raiders eagerly await the start of college football, anticipating that 2025 could potentially be the best season in school history.
College football analysts, and to a lesser extent, coaches, are fascinated by what Joey McGuire has done with his program through the transfer portal, wondering if the Red Raiders can pull off their best season in program history.
But Joel Klatt, a college football 'expert,' has already claimed that failing to reach the college football playoffs will be viewed as a failure. For fans of West Texas, though, would that really be a failure?
Managing Expectations
While it's a battle to see who has higher expectations for Joey McGuire's squad, the outside fans or himself, one thing remains constant: the expectations are there.
Those aren't new to fans of the Scarlett and Black in West Texas, who pour every ounce of their emotions into gameday in Lubbock. But this year, it feels different. The vibe of fans and the buzz within the program feel palpable in terms of what can actually be achieved.
For once, it isn't blind optimism setting expectations of success; rather, analytical data backs up the point that the Red Raiders could achieve feats no other team has before them.
The money spent on the second-ranked portal class in the country, behind LSU, has done the opposite of temper expectations. Bringing in talent along their weakest point, the defensive line, should improve the Red Raiders, but getting over the hump is only half the battle.
"You're going to take a substantial step forward because everyone is mixed together, that's what happened last year with Colorado. Colorado took a little step forward and went from four wins to nine wins."
While the Red Raiders' improvement in the win categories would be welcomed, their expectations are loftier. They are set on something that hasn't been done in their Big 12 tenure: a conference championship win.
What Is A Successful Season?
While defining what 'success' would be for Joey McGuire's squad, leaving the season empty-handed without a trophy, whether it's only a Big 12 one or a playoff bowl game trophy, would be a failure after the investments of the off-season.
"I think a successful year for Texas Tech after what they've done in the off-season, all the hype that they've had surrounding Joey McGuire when they hired him, their expectations of what they could be, what they could be in the Big 12... They need to be in the CFP"
Klatt continues on with the question Red Raiders fans have reluctantly asked themselves at this point, sometimes as well: if not now, then when?