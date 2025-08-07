Texas Tech quarterback joins Arch Manning and Cade Klubnik on elite QB award list
Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton is one of the most experienced gunslingers heading back onto the field for the 2025-2026 season. He is fully healthy after dealing with some shoulder issues next season and could put up some monster numbers this year. With an elite defense behind him and great wideouts, including Micah Hudson, who is one to watch, and a running game that is more than capable, anchored by USC transfer Quinten Joyner, Morton is positioned favorably. The high expectations have landed him on multiple preseason award "watch" lists, along with some other elite players.
Most recently, Morton earned a spot on the prestigious 2025 Davey O'Brien Award watch list, a recognition that highlights some of the brightest talents poised to enter the NFL and compete for the coveted Heisman Trophy. This year’s watch list is brimming with exceptional quarterbacks, showcasing the next generation of football stars. Among the elite players featured alongside Morton are Drew Allar from Penn State, known for his impressive arm strength and tactical prowess; Cade Klubnik from Clemson, who has garnered attention for his dynamic playmaking ability; and Arch Manning, the highly touted Texas quarterback, renowned for his football lineage and remarkable skill set. Each of these athletes brings a unique style and talent to the field, making the competition for the award more exciting than ever.
Expectations in Lubbokc are high going into the 2025-2026 season, with much of the heavy work expected to fall on the shoulders of a defense that is ranked in the top five nationally. With that kind of talent on the other side of the ball, Morton and the offense can breathe a bit easier knowing they will not have to put up 30+ points every week to win ball games. Controlling the clock, scoring when the opportunity presents itself, and not turning the ball over will win Tech quite a few games. It may not win Morton the Davey O'Brien Award, but if they can win a Big 12 championship and be in contention for a College Football Playoff appearance, I assure Morton would be just okay with that.
MORE: Texas Tech defense line tops bluebloods Michigan, Ohio State and LSU in early ranking
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -