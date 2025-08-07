Texas Tech Beats Out Georgia, Lands Top Recruit In The Country

BREAKING: Five-Star EDGE LaDamion Guyton has Committed to Texas Tech, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’3 235 EDGE from Savannah, GA chose the Red Raiders over Georgia, Tennessee, & Florida State



He’s the No. 1 Recruit in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals)https://t.co/h8kiSLVzl7 pic.twitter.com/2z5jarSb4a