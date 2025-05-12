College Football Playoff: The Big 12's top six contenders for 2025
The Big 12 looks wide open heading into 2025, with six teams emerging as legitimate contenders for the conference crown - and, by extension, a coveted spot in the College Football Playoff. In CBS Sports' latest post-spring Top 25 rankings, six Big 12 programs made the list, reinforcing their status as the leading favorites to compete for the conference title and a playoff berth.
Kansas State
The Wildcats are the highest rated Big 12 team in the CBS Sports rankings at No. 13. And while Kansas State has put together three consecutive seasons of nine wins or more under head coach Chris Klieman, the Wildcats have yet achieve a breakthrough season in the CFP era. With starting QB Avery Johnson returning for his junior season, there's belief that this could be the year for Kansas State to make its first CFP appearance.
BYU
Coming off of an impressive 11-2 record last year, BYU is once again projected to be a strong contender for the Big 12 championship. The offense is returning several key contributors, including veteran QB Jake Retzlaff who started all 13 games last season. The Cougars just barely missed out on a playoff spot last season, and there's plenty of confidence in Provo that they can get it done in 2025.
TCU
Just two seasons removed from an appearance in the College Football Playoff back in 2022, the Horned Frogs are looking to make another strong run in 2025. Although the Tennessee Vols reportedly made a $1 million offer to starting QB Josh Hoover, it ultimately wasn't enough to pry him out of Fort Worth. In order to be in the playoff discussion, the Horned Frogs will need to navigate a tricky schedule that includes a primetime road matchup against North Carolina to open the season. From there, TCU heads to Arizona State, Kansas State, and West Virginia before the month of November.
Arizona State
Starting QB Sam Leavitt is back in the mix and the Sun Devils aren't intent on falling off after winning the Big 12 last season. Obviously the loss of running back Cam Skattebo is big, but Arizona State has three solid options to replace his production in Kanye Udo, Kyson Brown and Raleek Brown. The Sun Devils also return 10 starters on the defensive unit, one that was No. 3 in the conference in scoring defense (22.6 points).
Iowa State
Iowa State was another team that came within inches of a playoff appearance in 2024, finishing with 11 wins for the first time in program history. The Cyclones return QB Rocco Becht and RB Carson Hansen, along with some great pickups out of the portal in WRs Chase Sowell and Xavier Townsend. There are still some question marks on the roster, but the right pieces are in place for another solid run.
Texas Tech
Texas Tech is one of just a handful of college football programs that have made an estimated $40 million investment into its roster. That type of investment comes with lofty expectations, the type of expectations that haven't been reached in Lubbock in a very long time. The Red Raiders are looking for their first conference championship since 1994, and their first double-digit win season since 2008. But with the addition of a pair of elite edge rushers in Romello Height and David Bailey, along with some intriguing pieces to the offense, this could finally be the year for the Red Raiders.
