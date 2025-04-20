Tennessee Reportedly Tried To Land TCU QB, Josh Hoover
The Tennessee Volunteers are still actively in the market for a starting quarterback entering the 2025 college football season. Reports surfaced over the weekend that they may have reached out to TCU’s Josh Hoover.
The Tennessee Volunteers were caught off guard quite a bit over the last several weeks with the complete dismantling of the relationship between their star QB, Nico Iamaleava and the program.
It started in December when Nico Iamaleava reportedly began to talk to other schools about potentially transferring, while also demanding that the Vols add to the offensive line depth. Then, after 14 spring practices were complete, Nico Iamaleava and the Vols reportedly began to have contract disputes, yet again. With Iamaleava reportedly asking for $4m, the Vols elected to move on.
With Iamaleava now with the UCLA Bruins, the Vols are in rather desperate need of another quarterback, and according to reports, they’ve expressed interest in multiple starters elsewhere.
The most recent, TCU’s Josh Hoover. As first reported by the Fort-Worth Star Telegram, the Vols reached out to Hoover, offering him more than $1m more than he’s already making. According to reports, Hoover is already making a seven-figure deal with the Horned Frogs.
Hoover has not entered the portal, and if the reports are accurate, he won’t be.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava