Tennessee Reportedly Tried To Land TCU QB, Josh Hoover

Brooks Austin

Nov 9, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) throws during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are still actively in the market for a starting quarterback entering the 2025 college football season. Reports surfaced over the weekend that they may have reached out to TCU’s Josh Hoover. 

The Tennessee Volunteers were caught off guard quite a bit over the last several weeks with the complete dismantling of the relationship between their star QB, Nico Iamaleava and the program.

It started in December when Nico Iamaleava reportedly began to talk to other schools about potentially transferring, while also demanding that the Vols add to the offensive line depth. Then, after 14 spring practices were complete, Nico Iamaleava and the Vols reportedly began to have contract disputes, yet again. With Iamaleava reportedly asking for $4m, the Vols elected to move on. 

With Iamaleava now with the UCLA Bruins, the Vols are in rather desperate need of another quarterback, and according to reports, they’ve expressed interest in multiple starters elsewhere. 

The most recent, TCU’s Josh Hoover. As first reported by the Fort-Worth Star Telegram, the Vols reached out to Hoover, offering him more than $1m more than he’s already making. According to reports, Hoover is already making a seven-figure deal with the Horned Frogs. 

Hoover has not entered the portal, and if the reports are accurate, he won’t be. 

