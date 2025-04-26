BREAKING: Dallas Cowboys sign Texas Tech WR as UDFA
The Dallas Cowboys have signed Texas Tech wide receiver Josh Kelly as a UDFA. During his one season in Lubbock, Kelly became the Red Raiders' first 1,000 yard wide receiver since Antoine Wesley in 2018. Kelly led the team with 89 receptions for 1,023 yards.
Kelly had at least one reception in all 12 games for Texas Tech in 2024, and he put together career-highs in both receptions and yards.
Here are some key notes from his single season with the Red Raiders, via TexasTech.com:
- became Texas Tech’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Antoine Wesley in 2018 after leading the Red Raiders
- led the team with 89 catches for 1,023 yards over 12 regular season games, all starts
- combined with Tahj Brooks to become the first 1,500-yard rusher and 1,000-yard receiver in program history
- marked the most receptions and receiving yards of his collegiate career
- as among the nation’s leaders in total receptions after catching seven or passes in nine different games
- had at least one catch in all 12 games played
- recorded five games with at least 100 receiving yards and was over 80 yards in two other contest
- four of his 100-yard outings came during Big 12 play
- easily led the FBS with 32 receptions on third downs, which resulted in 19 first downs
- totaled 340 of his receiving yards on third downs alone
- had 42 of his catches result in at least 10 yards with 17 going for 20 yards and six of at least 30 yards
