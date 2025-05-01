ESPN 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Buffalo Bills select Texas Tech EDGE in first round
It's well noted that the Texas Tech Red Raiders went all-in on the transfer portal during the offseason. Hauling in 21 prospects, head coach Joey McGuire secured the No. 1 portal class in the nation. Along with the returning contributors, the success in the portal has led many analysts to project the Red Raiders as the favorite in the Big 12 in 2025.
One of the top portal prospects to commit to Texas Tech during offseason was edge rusher David Bailey. He was widely viewed as one of the top portal prospects available this cycle after three solid seasons at Stanford. During those three years, Bailey accounted for 111 tackles (73 solo), 23 TFLs, and 14.5 sacks. The belief is that he'll continue that level of production in Lubbock and, as a result, eventually become a first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Earlier this week, Bleacher Report predicted that Bailey would go No. 30 overall to the Baltimore Ravens. On Thursday, ESPN released its own way-too-early NFL Mock Draft and had Bailey going No. 28 overall to the Buffalo Bills.
Here's what ESPN had to say about Bailey going No. 28 to the Bills:
28. Buffalo Bills
David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech
Three of the Bills' first four draft picks this year were dedicated to the defensive front, but that shouldn't stop them from adding more. Bailey was a late transfer to Texas Tech from Stanford, where he finished with seven sacks and three forced fumbles in 2024. He is most comfortable from a stand-up position, and defensive coordinator Bobby Babich could scheme him off the edge in Buffalo.
