Baltimore Ravens select Texas Tech defender in first round 2026 NFL Mock Draft
The Texas Tech Red Raiders went all-in on the transfer portal during the offseason, securing the No. 1 class in the nation. That work in the portal is a big reason why many analysts are viewing the Red Raiders as a legitimate threat to win the Big 12 and land in the College Football Playoff in 2025.
One of those top prospects from the portal is edge rusher David Bailey. The 6-3, 250-pound pass rusher committed to Texas Tech after three seasons with Stanford. During those three years, Bailey accounted for 111 tackles (73 solo), 23 TFLs, and 14.5 sacks. It's that type of production that lead many to believe that he's capable of establishing himself as a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
On Monday, Bleacher Report released its way-too-early 2026 NFL Mock Draft and had Bailey going No. 30 overall to the Baltimore Ravens.
Here's what Bleacher Report had to say:
David Bailey, who transferred from Stanford this season, also had a standout campaign in 2024, with 39 pressures and 27 percent pass-rush win rate, according to Pro Football Focus.
The 6'3", 250-pounder lacks the size and length of the typical Ravens outside linebacker, though the organization has veered from their preferences on multiple occasions, including with Green.
Green and Bailey could be dynamic bookends for years to come and keep the Ravens defense as aggressive as the team generally prefers.
Pairing a guy like Bailey with Mike Green (Baltimore's second round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft) would certainly help set the Ravens up for success for years to come. But before that can happen, Bailey needs to live up to the hype this year in Lubbock.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech's JT Toppin named CBS Sports Transfer of the Year
College Football: Texas Tech lands at No. 6 in Big 12 Power Rankings