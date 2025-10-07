Excitement Is Building: What We Learned From Texas Tech's Win vs. Houston Cougars
The country is officially on notice, but not enough about the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who now move to 5-0 after a 35-11 dismantling of the Houston Cougars, which even saw them bench their quarterback because the struggles became too much for head coach Willie Fritz.
They have been rewarded with a top-10 ranking, coming in at number nine in the latest AP poll, but it still feels like a slight disrespect to what the Red Raiders have actually accomplished and how they have made teams look this season.
Sure, things have their way of working out, especially with the chaos at the top of the rankings so far this season, but the Red Raiders are legit, and as the excitement builds, so do the expectations that come with them.
The Future Is Now
Contrary to popular belief, this isn't the Red Raiders of the past, at least not yet, and they haven't shown any indications that they will revert to those ways. This team has proven, week after week, that not only are they on the precipice of being one of the best teams in program history, but also among the best in the country this year.
The respect is slowly coming along for them, as they earn their way into the conversation of being one of the most complete teams in the country, and with that comes raising expectations and apprehension. Apprehension isn't imperfect either. Red Raider fans know to be wary; they know that sometimes when things go a little too well for them, disappointment is just around the corner.
They handled the Cougars, they dismantled the Utes, and now they get to return home to face a Kansas Jayhawks team that might be average, but they get to face them at home. In two weeks, they will arguably face their biggest test of the season, a road game against the Arizona State Sun Devils, a true testament to whether this team is different from the ones in the past.
A win this week and a win in Tempe signify that it's officially all aboard the hype train. Fortunately, for fans of their West Texas team, there might not be anything else in the way for them, at least en route to their first Big 12 Championship in program history.
For now, though, this is the time to enjoy it- to appreciate what is happening this season, to take pleasure in what is being built, and to bask in the envy of over 110 colleges around the country. Not everyone has this, and the Red Raiders are building something sustainable.