Joey McGuire Calls on Texas Tech Fans' 'Huge Role' Against Kansas
The Texas Tech Red Raiders football team is celebrating its 100th anniversary in Week 7 against the Kansas Jayhawks, donning special jerseys with an alternate logo. The game is sold out, and the team is calling on fans to wear black ahead of the evening kick off, with the game starting at 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. local time).
However, head coach Joey McGuire has a request of fans ahead of an important game against a Kansas squad he said "should be 6-0" — to play their role in a critical conference matchup and prove that Jones AT&T Stadium is as difficult a place to play as any.
"I love our creative team and what they're doing, but there is a huge role that's going to take place in the stands this Saturday. This game is huge," McGuire said.
"Red Raider Nation, I really need you guys to, one, understand that it's not about throwing tortillas. Let's get it out of the way right off the bat," McGuire said. "And then let's focus on, when that defense, which is the best defense in the country, when that defense takes the field, stand up, get loud."
McGuire commended the Utah Utes and their fans for the rowdy environment in Week 5, which led to Texas Tech receiving multiple false starts and pre-snap penalties in what was a tight contest aside from a fourth-quarter surge by the Red Raiders.
"I've never experienced a louder crowd [than in Utah] when the defense takes the field. And I know we have a better fan base. I know that we have a more passionate fan base," McGuire said.
The Red Raiders have not played at Jones AT&T Stadium since Sept. 13, starting the Big 12 schedule with consecutive road games against Utah and Houston. While Tech fans made their presence felt at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Utah's raucous environment impacted the game.
McGuire wants fans at Tech's home game to have a similar impact to the one they felt at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
"I go to our basketball games, and I see whenever an opponent misses a free throw that we're tallying those misses because of how loud we are, and we affect the game," McGuire said.
"I just need everybody's help to really focus on that. It's not about the tortillas this week. It's not about us being defiant … if you're going to focus on something — really talking to our students and everybody that that shows up every single week — let's focus on, when the best defense in the country steps on the field, and they are going to play like their hair is on fire, that we get up on our feet and we get extremely loud."
Kansas' offense averages 35 points and over 430 yards per game, ranking 15th in yards per play. Jalon Daniels is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country, and Emmanuel Henderson Jr. leads the Big 12 in receiving yards.
However, Texas Tech has the No. 4 scoring defense, No. 9 defense in yards allowed per game, and No. 6 defense in yards allowed per play. The Red Raiders boast one of the best defenses in the country, and McGuire is looking for the fans to back them up on Saturday.
