Grueling summer workouts highlight Texas Tech's push to be a national championship contender
College football national championships are won in the spring and summer, the groundwork laid during grueling drills in the blazing sun. The Texas Tech football team has high aspirations of winning the Big 12 and earning a spot in the 2025 College Football Playoff race. The team has completely reinvented itself with the addition of 21 game-ready transfer players. Adding that amount of talent to an 8-5 team has many analysts calling Tech a dark horse candidate to push for a National Championship.
But talent alone will not get Tech to the goals they have set for themselves. As the old saying goes, "Hard work beats talent every time when talent does not work hard". The Red Raiders are putting in that work during their summer training sessions. The program recently shared a video on their official Twitter/X account highlighting some of their offseason grind.
Anyone who has ever played football knows summer workouts, sometimes involving two-a-day practices, can truly be a grind. The summer heat, the mistakes, and the relentless pursuit of perfection can be wearing on young players. This is where the team gels, and with 21 transfer players coming to Lubbock, that may be the biggest hurdle this Tech team faces. Learning plays and understanding the nuances of offensive and defensive schemes are critical aspects of future success. The march towards conference championships and even bigger goals has begun, and the Red Raiders look to be all in.
