How does Big 12's newest rule change impact Texas Tech's tortilla tradition?
The Big 12 updated its game management policy, solidifying its existing rule against fans throwing items onto the playing surface, according to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger. The rule was passed in a 15-1 vote by Big 12 athletic directors.
According to the policy, teams will receive warnings for the first two violations in a game before they will be assessed 15-yard penalties for the conduct. Fans will be allowed to throw tortillas at the opening kickoff at the expense of a warning, but a third incident could lead to penalties.
The exact origin of the tradition is unclear, with debates about whether it originates from a pre-existing tradition of throwing soda caps or if it was a dig at an ESPN reporter's comments in a game against Texas A&M. Regardless, it has been a staple in Texas Tech athletics since the '90s and has even made its way into EA Sports' college football video game series.
This is not a new rule but rather an effort to enforce an existing policy. The Big 12 has previously had rules against items being thrown onto the field, but they have not always been enforced.
The Red Raiders' fans will still be permitted to participate in the long-standing tradition, but after two warnings, the team will face penalties for the conduct. It remains to be seen how this could impact Texas Tech going forward.
While this rule may most directly impact Texas Tech among Big 12 teams, this updated policy may not be directed at the Red Raiders' tradition. Last season, fans threw trash onto the field after a penalty call in a Texas and Georgia game that was later reversed, sparking backlash. This incident could have impacted the Big 12 officials' enforcement of their fan conduct policy.
Fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with the amended policy on social media, but Kirby Hocutt, the director of Texas Tech athletics, assured that the tradition is going nowhere.
"Red Raiders, the rules can change. But our tradition will not. How about the [United Supermarkets] Opening Kickoff Tortilla Launch?" he shared on X.
The Red Raiders' tradition is likely here to stay, though there may just be new limitations to when it is allowed as a measure of safety and fan conduct. The school has never formally embraced the tradition, but it is hard to deny its impact and staying power among fans to this point.